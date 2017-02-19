WWE planning on two huge surprises for RAW after WrestleMania 33

The RAW after WrestleMania always promises to be one of the best episodes every single year.

WWE usually go all out for the night too, as the crowd are still buzzing from previous night’s festivities and we usually see some debuts and memorable moments take place in the evening.

RAW AFTER 'MANIA

Over the years we’ve seen Brock Lesnar make his return, Dolph Ziggler became World Heavyweight Champion and Paige announced herself on the main roster in the most remarkable of ways.

The list doesn’t end there either.

You can be sure the WWE has something else up their sleeve this year, and according to NoDQ.com, two scenarios have already reportedly been discussed.

Based on the speculation that’s been going around over the past few weeks, it seems as if Lesnar will defeat Goldberg at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the Universal Championship.

It’s been thought that Lesnar’s victory would signal that Goldberg’s latest WWE run is over for good, as it lasted much longer than originally anticipated.

GOLDBERG

However, NoDQ are claiming that WWE could have Goldberg come to the arena to cement a longer run, rather than confirming his departure.

The second rumour is in regards to an NXT call-up, something fans expect every year.

The name in question this year is Shinsuke Nakamura.

THE KING OF STRONG STYLE

Triple H has made it clear that while The King of Strong Style is an incredibly unique athlete, he still has things to improve on.

There’s plenty of time to polish off the basics before WrestleMania, but you can bet that he’d receive the loudest reaction of the night, should his incredible theme music hit the speakers.

Plus, he's no longer the NXT Champion either as Chris Hero is expected to challenge Bobby Roode the night before WrestleMania.

Of course, plans continue to change, but considering these are the early plans WWE have discussed, it’s clear that they’re seriously considering going ahead with them.

What do you hope to see on the RAW after WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

