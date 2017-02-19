It's fair to say that Aaron Gordon did not live up to the hype that was expected of him at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at the All-Star weekend this year.

After a successful contest in 2016 where many thought he should have actually won, the Orlando Magic star wasn't as successful as he was the year before despite the use of a drone for one of his dunks.

Gordon only managed to score 72 in total, 38 for his first dunk and 34 for the second, and surprisingly did not make it to the final of the contest. This appears to have affected his decision as to whether or not he will take part in next year's contest.

Speaking to Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated, the forward said he wouldn't be taking part in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest because of the amount of effort that is required to prepare for it.

He said: “This event takes a lot out of you when you approach it as seriously as I do.”

Although Gordon failed to live up to expectation following a very successful 2016 Slam Dunk Contest, it will be a shame he won't be taking part in next year's contest as he was still being very innovative with his dunks.

Gordon said, according to FOX Sports: “I just wanted to do something new, something innovative. It didn’t go my way.”

He may have struggled in 2017, but he was a breath of fresh air last year, and it's sad he won't be taking part in 2018 to try and bounce back from his disappoint this time around, but you can understand why he won't be taking part.