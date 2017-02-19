Man United really can't wait to play Chelsea in the FA Cup

As the FA Cup witless down to its latter stages, there are always a few interesting ties thrown into the mix.

And beside their still being two non-league sides left in the tournament, the tie of the round is undoubtedly going to be Chelsea vs Manchester United.

Having just about seen off Blackburn Rovers in the previous round, Jose Mourinho can now look forward to another meeting with his former side, who are currently running away with the Premier League title.

Not only will this encounter provide Mourinho with the perfect opportunity to get one over his former employers, but it will also allow United to avenge their shock 4-0 defeat to the Blues earlier on in the season.

United still have to host Chelsea in the league one more time, with Antonio Conte bringing his side toO Old Trafford in April, but the fact they're meeting in the exciting stages of the cup will only serve to add extra spice to the meeting.

And despite having to fight their way past a Championship side in the last round, United's fans are feeling quite confident that they'll see off the Londoners on their way to the final.

A number of supporters took to social media to react to the draw, and to say they're excited is a bit of an understatement.

See the reaction below...

