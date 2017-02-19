Chelsea are highly likely to win the Premier League this campaign due to their largely dominant and consistent performances this season.

It is of great contrast to this time last campaign when the Blues were languishing in 13th and wondering how their title defence had gone so horribly wrong.

But their resurgence under Antonio Conte has not solely been down to the Italian's managerial prowess, but also the players the former Juventus and Italy boss has had at his disposal.

Diego Costa has refound his goalscoring form under the new Chelsea boss, while Eden Hazard has also returned to his scintillating best and Pedro has finally come out of his shell and started to put in the kind of classy performances he used to produce for Barcelona.

However, in the modern era of the game, it will never be long before a manager assesses his options going into the summer transfer market and for a while now Chelsea have been chasing the services of bit-part Real Madrid star Isco, along with Tottenham and Arsenal.

And as per Marca, the 24-year-old has given the biggest hint yet that he could finally be ready to quit the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer - giving Conte the green light to pursue the Spanish attacking midfielder in the summer.

Isco considering Real future

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Isco said: "I am calm though I am worried about getting more minutes.

"I am very happy here but a player's career is small.

"We'll make a decision at the end of the season - it's my future at stake."

Isco has never previously tried to force his way out at the Bernabeu, but with the Spaniard turning 25 in two months he knows now could be best the time for him to depart Real and seek regular opportunities elsewhere.

Ironically, despite becoming a borderline outcast in the Spanish capital, Isco showed his worth in Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday - producing the assists for both goals, including for Gareth Bale who has just returned from a long-term injury.

Spaniard against bench role

But fierce competition for places has seen the former Valencia man reduced to just 11 starts in 21 of Real's La Liga fixtures and just 67 minutes in their seven Champions League games so far this campaign.

Chelsea could also provide stiff competition for places, given the fact that Conte has seemingly fine-tuned a team that was a complete disaster last campaign.

However, with the Blues set to return to the Champions League next campaign, the addition of Isco would be welcomed at Stamford Bridge in order for Conte to be able to compete on all fronts next season.

