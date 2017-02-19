The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and some people may think it's too late for any blockbuster trades to happen before the deadline arrives next Thursday. That may not be the case.

The Eastern Conference currently has the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting comfortably at the top, followed by the Boston Celtics, who are behind the reign NBA champions by two wins, but all of that could change by the end of the season, especially if a certain rumored blockbuster trade takes place.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are in talks with fellow Eastern Conference team; the Chicago Bulls, over a possible trade for Jimmy Butler.

If the All-Star forward were to be traded to Boston, it could dramatically affect the look at the top of the conference for the rest of the season and beyond with him teaming up with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley, and Al Horford.

However, don't get excited just yet about the chance of seeing Butler in a Celtics jersey, as Wojnarowski has said talks between the two teams have "not gotten far down the road."

If Butler were to be traded, it would mean the Bulls are entering full rebuild mode, meaning draft picks would likely be the majority of the compensation for him, but this trade could have detrimental effects on where they finish this season.

Although they are in seventh position right now in the Eastern Conference, which is good enough for a playoff spot, they only have a two-win advantage ahead of the team that could replace them if they were to slip up, the Milwaukee Bucks. Trading Butler could mean the team is giving up on a postseason run.

The 27-year-old could be a huge help for the Celtics, as he currently is having a career-high season. Over the duration of 51 games, he has averaged 24.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, and five assists per game, with a player efficiency rating of 25.5 and usage rate of 27.2.

If Boston were to acquire Butler, it could be enough to see them progress past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season.