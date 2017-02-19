Jose Mourinho has already started the mind games ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash

Jose Mourinho is well known for his mind games with other clubs and managers. Usually he can back up what he says, but sometimes his shenanigans can lead him into trouble.

The Special One oversaw his United side squeeze through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a hard fought victory over Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, only to be rewarded with a tough tie against Chelsea.

Red Devils fans are already feeling confident ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, and it would appear that their manager shares the same sentiment.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a late cameo from Zlatan Ibrahimovic were enough to see United through, but Chelsea will pose a much different threat than Blackburn.

United have already faced Antonio Conte's men this season and it didn't go too well, with the Red Devils succumbing to a 4-0 defeat.

However, Jose, this time, feels that his team are in a much better position, and like the fans, is feeling confident of coming away from Stamford Bridge with a victory, as per the Daily Mirror.

Upon being asked about being drawn alongside his former side, he replied: "No reaction.

“I have to play Saint-Etienne, I have to play the EFL Cup final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League.

“I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League. I have so many things to think about.

“Chelsea can only think about that [the FA Cup] because they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for.

“The match is in one month’s time, so I don’t want to think about it.

“We’re going to fight for the FA Cup, but the League Cup is the one we have a 50 per cent possibility to win.

“And the next one is to get a result against St Etienne on Wednesday and be in the last 16 of the Europa League.”

