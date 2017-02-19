Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has already started the mind games ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho is well known for his mind games with other clubs and managers. Usually he can back up what he says, but sometimes his shenanigans can lead him into trouble.

The Special One oversaw his United side squeeze through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a hard fought victory over Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, only to be rewarded with a tough tie against Chelsea.

Red Devils fans are already feeling confident ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, and it would appear that their manager shares the same sentiment.

Article continues below

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a late cameo from Zlatan Ibrahimovic were enough to see United through, but Chelsea will pose a much different threat than Blackburn.

United have already faced Antonio Conte's men this season and it didn't go too well, with the Red Devils succumbing to a 4-0 defeat.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

WWE legend calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

WWE legend calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

Video: What happens when you put the shortest player on FIFA 17 in goal?

Video: What happens when you put the shortest player on FIFA 17 in goal?

However, Jose, this time, feels that his team are in a much better position, and like the fans, is feeling confident of coming away from Stamford Bridge with a victory, as per the Daily Mirror.

Upon being asked about being drawn alongside his former side, he replied: "No reaction.

“I have to play Saint-Etienne, I have to play the EFL Cup final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League.

“I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League. I have so many things to think about.

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

“Chelsea can only think about that [the FA Cup] because they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for.

“The match is in one month’s time, so I don’t want to think about it.

“We’re going to fight for the FA Cup, but the League Cup is the one we have a 50 per cent possibility to win.

“And the next one is to get a result against St Etienne on Wednesday and be in the last 16 of the Europa League.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
FA Cup
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again