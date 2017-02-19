Finn Balor has not been seen wrestling inside a WWE ring for many months now, but his return is expected to be coming very soon.

The Demon King has been out of action since he sustained a shoulder injury during his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam where he won the WWE Universal championship. It was expected he would be out for four to six months, so he had to relinquish the title the following night on Raw.

Many thought this timeframe would lead to a return at the Royal Rumble for Balor, but when that day came and passed, fans were still left wondering when the former NXT champion would return to the ring. A recent update, however, may have the information fans have been looking for.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to NoDQ: "Finn Balor, who has recently been out of action due to an injured shoulder, is now scheduled for the house show in Buffalo, New York on March 10th at the KeyBank Center. He’s also being advertised for the events in Toronto, Ontario on March 11th and White Plains, New York on March 26th.

"In addition to those live events, Balor is being advertised for the upcoming WWE European tour in May."

Article continues below

So it looks as though Balor will be making a return to the WWE ring sometime between now and a week into next month. A good date for him to return, if that's the case, would be either at Fastlane on March 5, or on Raw the following night after the pay-per-view has taken place.

As for WrestleMania 33 later this year, there isn't anything set in stone for The Demon King just yet. Obviously, he could get involved in the Universal championship picture once more after he never lost the title in the first place and hopefully continue his big push from where he left off last summer.

Unfortunately, that seems unlikely with WWE possibly going in the direction of Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg for the Universal title instead. However, there is also a rumor Balor could have a match against Triple H at the event if Rollins is unable to recover from his knee injury in time for the show on April 2. This is definitely a clash the WWE universe wouldn't mind witnessing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms