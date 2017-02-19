Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Finn Balor.

Finn Balor WWE return update - when we should expect him back

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Finn Balor has not been seen wrestling inside a WWE ring for many months now, but his return is expected to be coming very soon.

The Demon King has been out of action since he sustained a shoulder injury during his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam where he won the WWE Universal championship. It was expected he would be out for four to six months, so he had to relinquish the title the following night on Raw.

Many thought this timeframe would lead to a return at the Royal Rumble for Balor, but when that day came and passed, fans were still left wondering when the former NXT champion would return to the ring. A recent update, however, may have the information fans have been looking for.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to NoDQ: "Finn Balor, who has recently been out of action due to an injured shoulder, is now scheduled for the house show in Buffalo, New York on March 10th at the KeyBank Center. He’s also being advertised for the events in Toronto, Ontario on March 11th and White Plains, New York on March 26th.

"In addition to those live events, Balor is being advertised for the upcoming WWE European tour in May."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

WWE legend calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

WWE legend calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

Video: What happens when you put the shortest player on FIFA 17 in goal?

Video: What happens when you put the shortest player on FIFA 17 in goal?

So it looks as though Balor will be making a return to the WWE ring sometime between now and a week into next month. A good date for him to return, if that's the case, would be either at Fastlane on March 5, or on Raw the following night after the pay-per-view has taken place. 

As for WrestleMania 33 later this year, there isn't anything set in stone for The Demon King just yet. Obviously, he could get involved in the Universal championship picture once more after he never lost the title in the first place and hopefully continue his big push from where he left off last summer.

Unfortunately, that seems unlikely with WWE possibly going in the direction of Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg for the Universal title instead. However, there is also a rumor Balor could have a match against Triple H at the event if Rollins is unable to recover from his knee injury in time for the show on April 2. This is definitely a clash the WWE universe wouldn't mind witnessing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again