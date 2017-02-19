Since returning to the ring at the beginning of 2016, David Haye has been outspoken about his ambitious plans to get himself back amongst the heavyweight division's elite boxers.

But when the Bermondsey-born fighter made his return with two fights against mediocre opponents Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj, the boxing world appeared to stop and laugh.

However, the 36-year-old - who spent three-and-a-half years out of the ring - is appearing to be totally serious with his ambitious plans to put himself in the frame for a world title fight.

A belt will not be on the line, though, when Haye faces his bitter rival Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena on March 4, but the former two-weight world champion is still confident he can fulfil his boxing ambitions in the twilight years of his career

As per Sky Sports, Haye claims he would help to produce the "biggest fight on the planet" if he is afforded the opportunity to face Anthony Joshua - should the KO specialist come through his world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April.

"If AJ beats Klitschko, which I and the rest of Great Britain are hoping he does, any time he is ready to do it I am ready," said Haye.

"I'd have fought him on my first fight back from retirement because I know I can beat him.

"Hopefully, if he wins, his team will have the confidence - David Haye is the biggest fight on the planet, let's make it happen. The ball is in his court."

British duo on collision course?

But before either fighter can look towards an all-English heavyweight world title fight, both will have to get through their respective big bouts over the next couple of months.

Haye is putting together the final preparations for his fight with Bellew, while Joshua is undergoing a training camp as he prepares to face the biggest fight of his career - defending his IBF strap while also looking to secure the WBA Super and IBO belts against Klitschko.

While Haye has lost just twice in his career, Joshua is yet to taste defeat after winning all of his bouts by knockout. And claims by the Bermondsey boxer that he can beat the highly-regarded Watford heavyweight will only fuel demand for the fight to happen.

Bellew hopeful of causing upset

Bellew has other ideas, though, with the WBC world champion in confident spirits and positive about his chances of causing an upset against the London fighter who is the favourite going into the bout.

Time will certainly tell whether Haye has spoken too soon about a potential match-up with Joshua, although he claims to be "in the best shape I can ever remember", which is worrying news for Bellew.

