Memphis Depay proves Man Utd were right to let him go by missing sitter for Lyon

Memphis Depay still hasn't shaken off the cobwebs since his ill-fated spell at Manchester United came to an end last month.

The Dutchman started his Old Trafford career so promisingly, but his spark soon faded and last month he was shipped off to France to resurrect his career with Lyon.

However, things haven't exactly picked up for him in Ligue 1, as the video below shows him missing an easy chance during his side's meeting with Dijon on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was making just his fifth appearance for his new side following his move from the Premier League.

And perhaps he left his shooting boots at home as he sent a shot rasping past the post when it was probably easier to score.

Certainly, from that deep inside the area, you'd expect a player worth £16million to tuck a chance like that away with ease.

With the score tied at 1-1, a goal would have given Lyon the advantage, but it wasn't to be. Check the video below...

Memphis was given an almighty panning for a lacklustre performance earlier in February against Saint Etienne. The side lost 2-0 and he was given an embarrassing match rating of 2/10.

At the time Lyon boss Bruno Genesio said "Memphis has not played for some time.

"He is full of quality, he is a player in whom I have complete confidence.

"It is simply necessary that he regains rhythm, a physical level that allows him to express his qualities. There is no concern about that."

However, every time we hear from him it seems to be for something that hasn't gone right for him, suggesting the problems he's suffering are harder to shake off than first feared.

