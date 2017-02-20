Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alexis Sanchez sends message to Arsenal fans amid fears he'll leave

Arsenal fans are understandably tense at the moment, especially when the subject of Alexis Sanchez's future comes up.

Rumours have been swirling around the media lately claiming that the star man is unhappy at the club given their continued failure in the league and in Europe.

Some reports even claimed he was at the centre of a bust up with another Arsenal star in the dressing room following their 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Sanchez found the net on the night, but Arsenal's exit from the tournament is all but guaranteed.

And because of that, it is felt that he wants to move on in order to win the trophies that a player of his calibre clearly deserves.

However, the man himself has taken to Instagram to allay fans' fears over his future, to explain what makes him the player he is.

"I’m not a lucky man," said Sanchez on Instagram.

"I simply work hard and with dedication to be here today and smile at life."

Check the photo below...

Though it provides no guarantees over his future, the fact that he's happy will surely be a huge comfort for fans who are concerned that he'll be on his way at the end of the season.

Manager Arsene Wenger has already denied that there was a rift in the dressing room, but his body language on the night seemed to say a lot about where his mind was.

The Gunners travel to non-league side Sutton United on Monday night in the FA Cup with the hope of avoiding another embarrassing defeat.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

