Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinches Rotterdam ATP title

Comebacks, in tennis are usually stunning, gripping and tense.

With momentum seemingly on the side of one player it takes a monumental effort on the part of their opponent to even the odds and eventually come away victorious.

Jo Wilfried Tsonga’s defeat of the highly impressive Belgian, David Goffin in Rotterdam on February 19th was no different, the BBC reports.

Tsonga’s gutsy fight back to win the Rotterdam Open title after finding himself in a vulnerable position will be one that will be remembered for a long time to come. It brings to an end a somewhat frustrating period for the enigmatic Frenchman whose last title win in the ATP Tour came in 2015.

His hard work since then has paid off and this win will no doubt give him extra confidence with Wimbledon and both the French and US Opens all to play for this year.

Tsonga is considered by many to be one of many players who isn’t too far off from a Grand Slam win and his performances in the tour will go some way to determining how well he will do on the biggest stage.

While there was delight for Tsonga, the same cannot be said for his opponent David Goffin. The Belgian who made a fantastic start to the game eventually succumbed to Tsonga’s powerful game and was unable to keep him at bay.

Despite the defeat, the he may take heart from the fact that he made history becoming the first Belgian player to enter the top 10. It may not be much of a consolation but it does reflect the progress made by Goffin who in time may become even more of a force to be reckoned with.

