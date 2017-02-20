Official online NBA destination in the UK

Western Conference bench react brilliantly to Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant play

The much-anticipated reunion of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook at All-Star 2017 did not disappoint.

For the first time since KD's move to the Golden State Warriors, the two superstar players were on the same team as they suited up for the Western Conference in New Orleans. 

The whole weekend had been building up to this moment. Durant had been booed by fans on numerous occasions, Westbrook cheered and a video of the two ignoring each other went viral. 

However, there was no such problem on the court. Westbrook passed the ball to his former locker room buddy of eight years before getting it back to finish a sweet alley-oop.

Crowd reaction said it all. It was brilliant. But the west bench made it even better. Stephen Curry could be seen celebrating in his seat following the play, and once a timeout was called, all of the players gathered around the duo to celebrate. 

Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins can be seen jumping up and down in celebration at the fact the two players came together. 

However, despite the brilliant move, the two players did not dap - something that wasn't missed by some eagle-eyed tweeters.

Is the beef over? We think not. 

