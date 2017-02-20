Official online NBA destination in the UK

Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan react brilliantly to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry may be teammates, but there are times when you just can't hide your true emotions.

During the 2017 All-Star Game, the reigning back-to-back MVP went up for a rebound with Eastern Conference star Giannis Antetokounmpo - an unfair battle to say the least.

The Greek Freak easily won the ball and produced a vicious put-back slam dunk over the back of the Golden State Warriors' number 30. 

It was a dunk that brought the crowd to their feet and there were even some fan-like reactions from some of Steph's teammates on the night. 

His Warriors buddy Draymond, who was positioned behind the play, held his hands to his head in absolute disbelief at what had just happened. 

L.A. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was also left gobsmacked by the athletic ability of the Milwaukee Bucks power forward. Watch the clip below to see just how special it was.

Giannis is a dominant figure and unfortunately Curry felt his full force in the Smoothie King Center. 

