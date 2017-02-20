Twitter reacts to what Leo Messi did after scoring Barça's winner v Leganes

While he may have experienced many unbelievable highs during his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has also experienced some crushing lows.

Most of the lows have come with Argentina - defeats in the final of the 2014 World Cup, plus the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals led a distraught Messi to announce his international retirement last summer, before reversing his decision several weeks later - although there have been some bad moments with Barcelona, too.

His missed penalty against Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League semi-finals was certainly one of his worst moments as a professional footballer, while last week’s 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain also ranks high up the list.

Luis Enrique’s side were embarrassed at the Parc des Princes and Messi, despite the fact he has carried Barça for much of the season, was heavily criticised for his lacklustre performance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had just one touch inside the PSG penalty area during the 90 minutes and was handed a 2/10 rating by the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Some people said this was the worst performance of Messi’s entire career and it was hard to disagree.

Messi bounced back against Leganes

However, like all champions, Messi bounced back by inspiring his team to victory in their next match.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring against Leganes after only four minutes and then cancelled out Unai Lopez’s 71st-minute equaliser with a 90th-minute penalty.

Barcelona were far from convincing and might have lost the match if it wasn’t for their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

This was not a result or a performance that satisfied the Camp Nou faithful.

And rather than celebrate wildly after scoring a last-gasp winning goal, like he usually would, Messi’s reaction after netting his spot-kick was telling.

Video: Messi’s penalty v Leganes

Check out Messi’s unusually muted celebration…

Twitter reacts

People on Twitter tried to guess why Messi didn’t celebrate his winning goal…

Messi clearly wasn’t happy about something, whether it was the criticism he received after the PSG match, the way in which Barcelona struggled to break down an average Leganes side, or Luis Enrique’s management of the team.

Luis Enrique: I didn't see if Messi celebrated

The Barça boss was asked about Messi’s reaction to scoring the winning goal and, per Goal, he replied: “I didn’t see whether he celebrated or not.

”And I’m not the person who has to answer that.”

