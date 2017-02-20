Brazilian footballer reduced to tears after severe racism in Serbia

Unfortunately, in this day and age, racism still exists in football.

While it may not be as prevalent or as visible as it was a few decades ago, there are still some parts of the world that have not progressed culturally the way they really ought to have.

It's fair to say given the evidence this weekend, Serbia is one of those places.

There have been plenty of examples of racism in football over the past few years, despite the rise of the 'say no to racism' campaign being backed by the world's biggest stars.

AC Milan have endured their fair share of troubles with Kevin Constant, Mario Balotelli and Kevin-Prince Boateng all saying 'enough is enough' on the pitch at one point or another.

Unfortunately, more footage has emerged of a player in distress after Partizan Belgrade's Everton Luiz suffered abuse not only from the fans of the team he was facing, but their players too.

"I've been suffering racist abuse during the entire 90 minutes and also was upset by the home players, who supported that. They were all attacking me," the midfielder told reporters after the match.

"I want to forget this as soon as possible. I love Serbia and the people here, that is why I cried. But please say NO to racism!"

As you can see from the footage below, Luiz left the field in tears following a fixture with FK Rad, a team based in Belgrade.

Fans persisted in the abuse despite warnings from the referee and public address announcer and even went as far as to unveil a banner with a racial message that caused the stewards to finally intervene.

At the final whistle, the Brazilian finally snapped after enduring the racist abuse for the entire game and stuck his middle finger up to the Rad fans.

This sparked a shoving match between the two sets of players and the referee issued a caution to Luiz, presumably for inciting the fans. That has to be the height of irony.

The sight of a grown man this upset should be inspiration enough for UEFA and FIFA to act and send a message. Unfortunately, past punishments for similar crimes have not proved harsh enough.

