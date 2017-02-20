Joe Hart must have known he’d be in for a busy evening at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Prior to kick-off, second-placed AS Roma had scored more Serie A goals this season than any other team except Napoli - but these are the matches that goalkeepers relish.

Some of Hart’s best performances have come against Europe’s top clubs - namely Barcelona while playing for Manchester City - and this was a chance for the England international to showcase his talents with potential suitors watching on.

Pep Guardiola may have been watching, too. With doubts over both Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero, many people believe the Manchester City boss would be foolish to overlook the Etihad Stadium favourite when his loan spell at Torino finishes this summer.

Guardiola deemed Hart surplus to requirements after he replaced Manuel Pellegrini last year due to his questionable quality when using his feet. However, following Torino’s 4-1 defeat against the Giallorossi, people on Twitter believe the 29-year-old possesses an even bigger weakness.

Joe Hart’s biggest weakness exposed?

Edin Dzeko opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute, shooting to Hart’s left-hand side from outside of the box.

Great strike, yes, but Hart probably should have done better.

Mohamed Salah then doubled Roma’s advantage seven minutes later with a powerful strike which beat Hart at his near post.

Again, the Englishman must have felt disappointed after conceding a relatively soft goal.

Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 to Roma with a 25-yard strike and, yep, Hart was again beaten on his left-hand side.

He barely even moved for that one.

And Radja Nainggolan completed the rout in extra-time with a strike which beat Hart, you guessed it, on his left-hand side.

Video: AS Roma’s goals v Torino

See the goals for yourself here…

Twitter reacts after Hart’s biggest weakness is exposed

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying…

The signs were there at Euro 2016

As The Sun point out, Hart was also beaten on his left-hand side by Gareth Bale’s free-kick for Wales against England during last summer’s European Championships.

He was also beaten on his left-hand side by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson’s goal for Iceland against England later in the tournament.

It seems using his feet isn’t Hart’s biggest weakness, after all.

