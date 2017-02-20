Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

James Rodriguez's wife talks about his situation at Real Madrid

It's been a funny old season for James Rodriguez. He's gone from being on the verge of leaving the club to being back in favour and now looks as though he could be on the outs again now that Gareth Bale is back in the picture.

The Wales international made his return in the 2-0 win over Espanyol this week, and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet, and his return could have serious ramifications for Rodriguez.

Plenty of people think they know what's going through his mind right now, but his wife, Daniela Ospina, has given an insight into things in the Rodriguez camp by speaking to a radio station in their native Colombia, according to AS.

With Bale back in the picture it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Colombia international being linked with a move away in the coming months.

But Ospina explained the impact the move to Madrid had on their lives when it first came about.

“It changed our life, it was always his dream. At some point in our life we were always going to see him there, it was a dream come true, it’s very difficult now for James," she told W Radio Colombia.

But speaking on his current situation she added: “James is very focused and very sure of what he has to do. If it is true that in Colombia it is different, but anyway being in Madrid with big stars is every player’s dream, he thinks about working, improving and playing well, he has all the talent in the world.

“It’s a very internal matter, I think it’s bad to be talking about your relationship with the coach.

"That sells, it generates expectation, but all the coaches have to make a decision of 11 players and in a side like Real Madrid I think it is not easy at all. James has to keep working, fighting and continue to demonstrate all the talent he has. Each coach can only choose eleven players.

“For him to have to be on the bench is not easy, he is very competitive and always wants to play, it is more personal frustration than with the coach.”

