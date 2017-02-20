Jurgen Klopp explains why the Premier League is the most difficult in the world

Jurgen Klopp has made quite the impact since coming over to the Premier League.

The popular German tactician has cut an interesting figure during his short time in the Premier League, but all eyes will be fixed on him now to see if he can salvage anything of Liverpool's season after a promising start unravelled in January.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has already said that he thinks the English top flight is the toughest in the world.

Having already claimed that recording a top four finish is a job within itself, but he has now gone one further to explain what's even harder than that.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said that everyone knows the club desperately needs to get back to the Champions League.

“But of course the Champions League is THE competition. We want to be part of it. To get there we have to win a few games," he said.

“I am sure that England has to be the most difficult league in order to qualify for the Champions League, 100%.

“It’s probably easier to go through to the next round from the group stage of the Champions League than it is to qualify in the first place in England.”

Klopp has previously said that the club's form has suffered because of the amount of games they have had to play since the turn of the year.

However, with no cup competitions left to compete in, the Reds can't use that excuse anymore, and given that they are still well within the fight for a top four spot, there is still plenty of time reach their objective.

