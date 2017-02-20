Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger's comments on Alexis after Bayern defeat might surprise Arsenal fans

After losing to Chelsea in a game Arsenal had to win to have any hope of catching the champions elect, and then getting demolished away to Bayern Munich for the second year in a row to, once again, extinguish their Champions League hopes, a dark cloud seems to be hanging over the Gunners.

Of course, that comes as no surprise to the red half of north London after their fortunes in February and March over the last few seasons.

It seems the only real competition they have a chance at winning now is the FA Cup, and winning that trophy for the third time in the last four years will not placate the Arsenal fanbase.

They want their first Premier League title since 2004, or their first Champions League success ever.

With neither victory on the horizon, attentions are turning to the future of Arsenal and namely, the futures of Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Both Ozil and Sanchez will be free to walk away from the Emirates in the summer of 2018, while a portion of Arsenal fans want Wenger to walk away this summer.

Asked if it would be harder to persuade Sanchez to sign a new deal in light of the Gunners' recent shortcomings, the Arsenal manager said: “No.”

However, speaking to The Times, Wenger did elaborate on Sanchez's performance against Bayern Munich.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

When asked if the Chilean superstar had played well against the German champions, Wenger said: “Watch the game again. I do not want to comment individually but we have lost as a team and Alexis is part of that.”

Essentially, when Wenger asks the reporter to watch the game again, he is saying Sanchez did not play well without saying it.

If he hadn't of said that, but maintained a desire to not single anybody out, it might not seem like a subtle dig.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Sanchez has looked increasingly frustrated in recent weeks and bearing in mind he is 28-years-old, the window for him to make a final major move is closing.

Will any of Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil be at the Emirates Stadium next season? Let us know in the comments below.

