Manchester United made it four wins on the bounce on Sunday afternoon thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down in the 17th minute after a wonderful piece of skill from Marvin Emnes led to Danny Graham breaking the deadlock.

But goals either side of half-time from Marcus Rashford and the red-hot Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up an intriguing FA Cup quarter-final draw against Jose Mourinho’s former employers Chelsea.

Mourinho was in good spirits throughout the course of the afternoon and even applauded Blackburn’s opening goal.

There was also a very funny moment involving the referee and a cheeky young Blackburn mascot, who stunned Mourinho.

Blackburn mascot makes Mourinho burst out laughing

As the United boss made his way through the tunnel, one of the young lads said to the ref: “Don’t give yellows or reds to Rovers.”

This cheeky comment, followed by "give them to Man United", made Mourinho burst out laughing and he responded by saying “What?!”.

Mourinho begins the mind games ahead of Chelsea clash

After discovering that United will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next month for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, Mourinho couldn’t resist an early start to the mind games.

"The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St-Etienne (on Wednesday), I have to play the (League Cup) final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top four position in the Premier League,” he told reporters, per Sky Sports. “I have so many things to think about.

"The match is in one month's time. I don't want to be speaking about it."

Big week ahead for United

United have one foot in the Round of 16 of the Europa League following last Thursday’s 3-0 win over St-Etienne, while Mourinho can land his hands on the first trophy of his United career when the Red Devils take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

