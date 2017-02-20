Philippe Coutinho attempts to recreate Steven Gerrard's Olympiakos goal

During his 17 seasons at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard scored some crucial goals.

His incredible brace in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham and his header in the remarkable Champions League final in 2005 which saw Liverpool began their comeback before lifting the trophy are just some that spring the mind.

But who could forget THAT goal against Olympiakos earlier in that victorious Champions League campaign?

After Rivaldo had put the Greek side ahead at Anfield, Liverpool needed three goals to qualify from their group.

Goals from Florent Sinama Pongolle and Neil Mellor set up a dramatic finish before Gerrard’s incredible 86th minute strike sent them through to the knockout stages. While Gerrard’s goal was memorable, the moment can probably be remembered better for Andy Gray’s commentary as he exclaimed “You beauty. What a hit son, what a hit”.

It’s the sort of goal we’ve seen numerous times by Gerrard, but just how hard is it to pull off?

Well, Liverpool’s current star Philippe Coutinho has attempted to create that goal as part of BT Sport’s #GoalsRecreated.

James Milner played the role of Jamie Carragher, who chipped the ball up towards Mellor - who was being played by Divock Origi. Coutinho then had the task to hit a half volley past the goalkeeper from 25 yards.

But despite Coutinho’s incredible ability of shooting from long range, he discovered that this goal was incredibly difficult to pull off.

His first effort was hooked wide before finding the net with his second attempt - although it wasn’t quite like Gerrard so it didn’t count.

His third effort was inches away from flying into the top corner but, once again, it was the opposite side of the goal that Gerrard sent his shot. With his fourth and final attempt, Coutinho blazed his effort high and wide meaning he had failed.

Take a look:

Of course, Gerrard’s strike was back in the 2004/05 campaign when Liverpool were competing consistently in Europe’s elite competition. In fact, Liverpool entered the Champions League eight times out of nine years from the 2001/02 through to the 2009/10 season with them reaching the final twice, the semi finals once and the quarter-finals on three occasions.

Since then, though, Liverpool have played in the Champions League just once in their last six seasons - in 2014/15 where they failed to progress through their group after winning just once.

But Coutinho is hoping to propel Jurgen Klopp’s side back into the competition next season as they aim to finish in the top four. The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League and face an intriguing battle with Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United to finish in the three positions behind Chelsea in the table.

Coutinho may need to work on his half volleys if they are to reach their target, though.

