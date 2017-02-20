Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dani Alves.

Dani Alves has explained the main reason why he left Barcelona last summer

For many years, Dani Alves could be considered the best right-back on the planet.

The Brazilian full-back spent eight glorious years with Barcelona and having accumulated nine European winners medals during his career, he is only second to Paolo Maldini on the all-time honours list for defenders in continent competition.

Now 33-years-old, Alves turns out for Italian giants Juventus after departing the Nou Camp on a free transfer last summer, but his departure was hardly a smooth one.

After winning La Liga six times, the Copa del Rey four times and Champions League three times, one would think that Alves would be granted legendary status in Catalonia.

Well, Alves certainly thought that, anyway.

However, there was a bitterness to the 99-time Brazil international's departure that is still hard to understand.

Alves has only recently returned from a broken leg he suffered against Genoa last November, but he found time to give an extremely candid interview to ABC where he opened up on his departure from Barcelona.

"I like to be loved and when I'm not loved, I leave," Alves said. "Leaving Barcelona on a free was awful.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-CELEBRATIONS

"During my last three seasons [at Barça] they always used to say Alves is leaving, but the directors never said anything to me. They were extremely false and ungrateful.

"Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players."

It's a scathing attack from the former Sevilla man on the people who run Barcelona, but it did feel like Alves was leaving way before he actually did.

Genoa CFC v Juventus FC - Serie A

Still, Alves has every reason to be pleased in Italy as Juventus are firmly on for a treble this term.

The Bianconeri are seven points clear at the top of Serie A, in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and last 16 of the Champions League; Alves must be enjoying himself again.

Conversely, Barcelona were very lucky to beat Leganes 2-1 at the weekend and were thoroughly thumped by PSG in the Champions League last week.

Sergio Roberto is a good player in his own right, but without the rampaging Alves down the right hand side, Barca lack that extra outlet when Messi inevitably drfits inside.

