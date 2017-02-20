Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

jack Butland.

Jack Butland responds on Twitter after FIFA 17 player tries to troll him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Shortly after FIFA 17 was released back in September, one disgruntled player took to Reddit to moan about Jack Butland.

Not because the Stoke City and England goalkeeper was making mistakes in the game, but because he was impossible to score past.

“I’m so sick of playing against Jack Butland every second game!” moaned the player. “He is so good it’s stupid. Is anyone else struggling against him?”

Article continues below

Other FIFA 17 players then spoke up with similar complaints.

“Play him almost every game and it’s making me sick,” wrote one player.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Twitter reacts to what Leo Messi did after scoring Barça's winner v Leganes

Twitter reacts to what Leo Messi did after scoring Barça's winner v Leganes

Watch: Joe Hart’s biggest weakness was exposed during AS Roma 4-1 Torino

Watch: Joe Hart’s biggest weakness was exposed during AS Roma 4-1 Torino

While another said: “Every fan [Premier League] team has him and it’s making me salty”.

Butland's stats are pretty good - but not incredible

Butland’s stats are pretty decent but they don’t look strong enough to make him one of the best goalkeepers in the game…

p1b9do72jg174b1hgn1ppdn411g059.jpg

(Via Futhead.com)

FIFA 17 player attempts to troll Butland on Twitter

However, five months after FIFA 17 was released and players are still struggling to find a way past Butland.

One Twitter user vented his anger towards the 23-year-old by sending the following tweet: “Can i ask why your so over powered in game? It's starting to f***ng piss me off thanks! #FUT”

But Butland had the perfect response: “now you know how strikers feel 😂 maybe you need to work on your finishing pal 👌🏼“.

Burn.

People on Twitter loved his response

His followers loved the sassy response…

Even the FIFA player who sent the initial tweet had to hold his hands up...

Video shows what Butland is capable of

If you don’t play FIFA 17, or haven’t seen Butland on the game, this video shows he’s capable of pulling off some mad saves…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Peter Crouch
Stoke City
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again