Footballers can quite frequently get caught up in the moment during a match and perhaps later regret their actions.

No more so than when they are faced with a big decision against them, making a silly decision during play or being sent off.

Hot-headed former West Ham forward Paolo Di Canio infamously pushed over a referee after being sent off, while former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton rather amusingly once tried to get half the Manchester City team dismissed also, after seeing red.

There are endless incidents each season which players undoubtedly later regret when they allow themselves some time to calm down after a match - or indeed in the dressing room during a game if they are sent for an early bath.

Referees have seen it all and been on the receiving end of players' foul-mouthed tirades on many occasions, but one incident in League Two on Saturday afternoon stood out in particular.

A late first-half strike and an early second-half goal gave basement side Newport County a shock 2-0 lead over Cambridge United, as Graham Westley's team sought a first league win in four games.

But despite their two-goal advantage, County's efforts were undone after a sensational comeback by the hosts who equalised six minutes after Newport's second, before drawing level with 18 minutes remaining.

All of sudden what looked a near certain three points became a scrap to ensure they came away from the game with at least a draw. However, fortune was not on Newport's side on an afternoon where Westley lamented some of the referee's decision making.

With County just moments away from securing a much-needed point, the visitors simply need to see the game out. But Cambridge weren't ready to settle for a share of the spoils against a side seven points from safety.

County capitulation

United played in a low, bobbling cross but Mitch Rose - the brother of Tottenham left-back Danny Rose - completely missed the ball and took out Luke Berry, conceding a last-minute penalty.

And understandably, Rose was fuming not only with himself for his sloppy tackle, but the referee's decision to hand him a straight red, leaving County's hopes of gaining a result on the line and down to 10 men.

However, instead of perhaps questioning the decision like most other players, Rose took it a step further by swiping the red card out of referee Mark Heywood's hand and pushing teammate Mickey Demetriou out of the way.

But Newport's woes were not over, despite goalkeeper Joe Day initially saving George Maris' effort, Mark Roberts converted the rebound to complete a fine comeback by Cambridge United.

Rose facing lengthy ban

And County not only left without a point but could be without Rose, also, who is now set to face a lengthy ban after the incident involving the referee.

"The opposition dug-out were bemused by the awarding of the penalty," said Westley in his post-match press conference.

"Even the implementation of the rules were wrong, in my view. I thought double jeopardy had gone out of the game and the red card was unnecessary.

"Nobody on their side was appealing for a penalty. They wanted a corner. There were bizarre decisions all afternoon."

