If you happened to tune into the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, you probably noticed a couple of things.

First, the drama between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant was certainly at the forefront of the conversation.

Secondly, there was very little defense being played. (The final score was 192-182.)

Finally, there were a few players who weren’t there just to have fun. A couple took the game very seriously and made every effort to take home the coveted MVP award.

Along with Westbrook and Anthony Davis (who broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record with 52 points in the game), one of those players was Giannis Antetkounmpo.

The young Milwaukee Bucks superstar went 14-of-17 from the field for 30 points on the night and at times carried the Eastern Conference.

However, what opened eyelids was his incredible dunking exhibition. Impressively, 12 of his 14 made field goals were dunks. In typical Greek Freak fashion, most of the dunks were ferocious and wowed the onlooking crowd.

In one of the funnier moments of the game, back-to-back reigning MVP Steph Curry did his best not to end up on a poster at the hands of Antetokounmpo. So, he did this instead.

Bold strategy.

Unfortunately for Curry, as seen above, that didn’t prevent him from getting posterized on a put-back by Antetokounmpo a short time later.

The reactions by Draymond Green and especially DeAndre Jordan were the best part of the play.

More than anything, Antetkounmpo’s showing further put him on the map as one of the best players in the league with unlimited potential.

Curry’s move brought some theatre to the game and made everyone chuckle.

All-in-all, these are two components and styles of play that make the NBA’s All-Star Game fun to watch.