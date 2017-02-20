In one of the most shocking NBA trades in recent history, the Sacramento Kings decided to ship off three-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on the night of the All-Star Game.

In return, the Kings received a package of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, New Orleans’ 2017 first-round pick and the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2017 second-round pick.

Many reporters and analysts have chimed in to bash the Kings after the trade was completed, but Lakers fans are in a different boat.

They’re left wondering what could have been.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that the Lakers were among the teams that were involved in discussions for Cousins, but were unwilling to part with a young player that could have potentially made a deal happen.

On the season, Cousins is putting up 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in what has been the best season of his career. The 26-year-old has done everything he could to establish himself as one of the best frontcourt players in the entire NBA.

The 2016 second overall pick Ingram, at just 19-years-old, is averaging 8.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over 27.7 minutes for the Lakers, but is largely considered a work in progress.

While it wasn’t revealed who else would have been involved or how many picks the Lakers would have had to give up in addition to Ingram, Los Angeles’ denial to get rid of one of their young core players is an indication that they’re seriously committed to an organic rebuild.

Those in support of the Lakers believe that Ingram and the current young core will develop into something special.

However, those who have criticized their unwillingness to trade Ingram don’t believe he will ever reach the elite level that Boogie is currently playing at.

Either way, the deal didn’t happen and Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, presumably through at least the 2017-2018 season.