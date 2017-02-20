The Rock's intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW - potential return?

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Rock posts intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW

We're fully into WrestleMania season now in the WWE, with matches slowly filling up on the biggest show of the year. As well as big matches, there are usually some returns of big superstars from the past.

So far, we only have one match on the card for The Showcase of the Immortals, that being Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg, which could end up being for the WWE Universal title as well if the former WCW icon is able to defeat Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

Other than that, however, no other big matches have been confirmed for the show, but that could all change on Monday Night Raw this week, as a big-name superstar could potentially be returning, The Rock.

The Rock posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring him outside a ring alongside comedian Stephen Merchant and actress Florence Pugh for the upcoming movie about current WWE superstar Paige and her wrestling family.

He then ended his post caption with: "We're bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW."

What this could mean is The Rock will be making a return to the WWE this week on Raw, which will be exciting news for many fans. However, as always, we'll have to wait until the show itself to see if he does indeed make a comeback, and in what capacity as well.

The Rock hasn't been part of a major storyline in the WWE since his feud lasting over two years with John Cena, with their final match being at WrestleMania 29. Since then, he's only made appearances here and there, and the last time he was in the ring was at WrestleMania 31 when he defeated Erick Rowan very quickly in arguably an unnecessary match.

Fans will be hoping he returns for one more quality match if he does make a comeback, but the likelihood is he may just returning in order to promote the upcoming film about Paige's wrestling life for the WWE.

Press Conference To Announce A Major International Event At MetLife Stadium

