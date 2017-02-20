Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neil Warnock.

Neil Warnock has bizarre request to football fans when he passes away

It's fair to say that Neil Warnock has been around the block and he has made just as many enemies as he has friends.

The 68-year-old has managed 15 clubs during his time on the bench, including two spells apiece with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

Now, he resides in Wales with mid-table Championship side Cardiff. The veteran has done a good job to steady the ship at the Cardiff City Stadium after the club seemed to be heading towards a relegation dogfight.

However, apart from working his wonders with second-tier sides, Warnock is also known for having a good moan about pretty much anything, being extremely animated on the sidelines and managing to upset plenty of opposition fans in his frank interviews.

Warnock is actually a qualified referee, so it should come as no surprise that his qualifications have led to him criticising plenty of officials.

Sure, he's had spats with players, managers and even entire clubs, but he's the kind of character that the game will miss when he is gone, right?

That's not how Warnock wants people to remember him according to Chris Kamara.

As you can see by the tweet above, Warnock would like an unconventional minute's boo instead of an applause or silence from all of his rivals down the years.

We must say, that would be a fitting way to send off the outspoken manager, but something tells us, if for nothing else but wanting a send off like that, the boss from Sheffield will be fondly remembered.

Warnock has had a positive winning record at every professional club he has ever managed and he has won promotion an astounding seven times over the course of four decades.

Derby County v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship

The game - well, the lower leagues anyway - will miss Warnock when he is gone, that is without question. He has shown to have tremendous nouse on a small budget during his career and has consistently punched above his weight.

Did that develop a chip on his shoulder? Perhaps. But, football is magical because of the characters it spawns, and without them, it would be a lot less entertaining.

Topics:
Queens Park Rangers
Crystal Palace
Football
Neil Warnock

