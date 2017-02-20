Dani Alves was a no-nonsense right-back during his time at Barcelona, and arguably one of the world's best.

The Brazil international not only was a solid full-back option for the Catalan giants but loved to maraud opposition defences, also.

For any player out on the left wing against Barcelona it was certainly a daunting task and when the Brazilian was at his best he could be a big presence at both ends of the pitch.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

So when Real Madrid, in particular, came to town or the Catalan giants travelled the Santiago Bernabeu, everyone knew to expect a fired-up and aggressive Alves to show up.

The loud-mouth 33-year-old certainly doesn't shy away when a microphone is put in front of him and the former Barcelona star recalled what it was like to come up against Real Madrid during Jose Mourinho's time in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Los Blancos haven't won La Liga since 2012, when the Portuguese was in charge, and the 54-year-old has since moved on to Chelsea and Manchester United since.

Mourinho's dirty tactics

Speaking to ABC, per AS, Alves said: “Mourinho's Madrid didn't know how to lose. They played dirty."

But despite the now Juventus defender's claim, the Portuguese was only able to secure one league title during his three seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona finished four points clear of Real at the top of La Liga during Mourinho's first season, while his final campaign at the helm saw his Real finish five points short of their bitter rivals.

The bragging rights between La Liga's two giants are huge and the former Los Blancos boss was ready to go whatever extremes it took to ensure his side came out on top.

Mourinho has previously been criticised for his defensive tactics during games, but the Portuguese is a serial winner who will do everything within his power to ensure his side wins.

Red Devils demand the United way

And although Manchester United will unlikely accept "dirty" tactics from Mourinho at Old Trafford, his passion to win every game will be welcomed with open arms.

Dani Alves uses one word to describe how Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid played

But the United boss has vowed to ensure his team plays the 'United way' during his time at the club after that appeared to have been lost under former bosses David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal.

"Transitions will always come during the game. I’m not afraid to lose the ball, I’m not afraid of risk," said Mourinho, shortly after his arrival last summer.

So while Alves may remember the former Real boss for his desire to win at all costs, Mourinho is affording his side to be less cautious and more entertaining, as is part of the Red Devils' heritage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms