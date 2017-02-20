Watch: Joey Barton's weekend got even worse thanks to this Lincoln City fan

Joey Barton has had a rough week, by all accounts.

The one-time England international (yes, that happened) suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln on Saturday after Burnley suffered a 1-0 loss at Turf Moor.

Given their fantastic record at home this season - the fourth best in the Premier League - many would have been forgiven for thinking that the Clarets would secure their place in the quarter-finals against the National League leaders.

Article continues below

It wasn't to be for Barton and his Burnley side and the afternoon got much worse for the 34-year-old on top of the loss.

The former Manchester City man got involved in a skirmish of sorts with Lincoln forward Matt Rhead at a set-piece and the midfielder was widely criticised for his actions that followed, appearing to try and get the burly forward sent off with an over-the-top reaction.

Article continues below

In a series of tweets following the game, Barton would try and explain himself suggesting it was just a bit of contact - to which nobody believed, especially boxer Carl Frampton.

However, if Barton thought this whole thing would blow over quickly, he was sadly mistaken.

A Lincoln fan collared Barton outside of Turf Moor and uploaded a video to YouTube of the subsequent abuse he directed the playmaker's way.

In case you can't make out what the Lincoln fan says in the video: “Hey Joey Barton. 5-1 to Celtic haha. What was better – getting beat by Celtic 5-1 or getting beat to us? Look at your face!”

Haven't we all dreamed of rubbing Barton's nose in it?

Barton's final game as a Rangers player came during the 5-1 drubbing to Celtic last September before he left the club under extremely acrimonious circumstances.

Since then, before the dramas of the past week, Barton has been charged by the FA for placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period when professionals are forbidden from doing so.

It seems like the Barton circus will never end, but he will have the opportunity to concentrate on footballer matters shortly with two huge relegation clashes against Hull and then Swansea on the horizon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms