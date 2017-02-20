England all-rounder Ben Stokes has become the Indian Premier League's most expensive foreign player after Rising Pune Supergiants dished out a hefty £1.7 million to capture the talented left-handed batsman.

The previous record was held by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Delhi Daredevils paying £1m for his services back in 2014.

Stokes was the subject of a bidding war between the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad but Pune eventually emerged as the winners, the much-coveted player's base price having been £240,000 initially.

Pune owner Sanjiv Goenka shared his delight on the capture of the 25-year-old describing the fast-medium bowler as a 'hero' among others in the team.

"He's a complete player and he completes our squad. We've been lacking this one genre of player," Pune chief was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We have many heroes but this is the one hero that we were lacking.

"We knew he was going to be expensive. We do believe he is going to be there for the first 14 games."

Big year for Ben Stokes

The Durham player has become a crucial part of the current England national side having recently helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2016, where they were defeated by a formidable West Indies team.

Stokes was also part of England's winter tour to India but faced 2-1 losses in both the ODIs as well as the T20 series in addition to a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the hosts.

The New Zealand-born cricketer was named as England's Test team vice-captain following the promotion of Joe Root to the role of skipper after Alastair Cook announced his decision to step down as captain earlier this month.

Other IPL transactions included Royal Challengers Bangalore securing the signature of Tymal Mills for £1.4m while Stokes' compatriot Chris Woakes went to Kolkata Knight Riders for £504,140.

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan signed for Kings XI Punjab for £240,066 while fellow countrymen Jason Roy and Chris Jordan were sold to Gujrat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad for £120,000 and £60,000 respectively during the first round of IPL auction held in Bangalore.

Stokes, Mills and Woakes will be up for selection for the Twenty20 domestic competition in India set to take place between April 5 and May 21.

Although, the trio might not be available for the entire tournament due to International commitments as England host Ireland in ODIs on May 5 and May 7.

Soon after that, England will host South Africa in a three-match ODI series before both teams head for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in English soil starting June 1.

