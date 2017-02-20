The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

When John Cena was crowned WWE champion after defeating AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, it marked a historic moment in the history of wrestling, as he matched Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in WWE history with 16.

However, after only holding on to the title for two weeks, The Leader of the Cenation lost the WWE championship to Bray Wyatt during the Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He then failed to regain the title the following Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Although WWE recognizes Cena's recent title reign as lasting 15 days, it only actually lasted two weeks, which is still an incredibly short amount of time for a superstar of his status. So why was this the case? Why did his championship reign end so quickly?

According to Cageside Seats, this all has to do how the company was going to book Wyatt as WWE champion, and Cena wanted to be a part of it.

They have reported: "John Cena won the WWE championship from AJ Styles at Royal Rumble so he could put Bray Wyatt over."

This helps to further explain why Cena was so willing to allow Wyatt to pin him clean not just at Elimination Chamber to win the title in the first place, but during The Leader of the Cenation's championship rematch a couple of days later on SmackDown Live.

For Cena, a wrestler of his stature and now a 16-time world champion to allow this to happen to him must show that he really approves of The Wyatt Family leader being a main eventer in the WWE. This can only be good for his future considering how much of a say Cena actually has in storyline booking within the company.

The 16-time world champion even said "You're a proper champion now," or something along those lines to Wyatt as he was being pinned for the second time in the space of 48 hours on SmackDown Live last week. This just shows how much class Cena has, and how much respect he has towards Bray Wyatt.

While we now have a great champion in the making in Wyatt, Cena is rumored to be taking a couple of months off from the WWE after WrestleMania later this year, and because of moments like this, he will be missed.

