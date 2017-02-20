A lot has been made in the past about the cost of football in England compared to Germany - and quite rightly so.

In a study conducted last year, Arsenal’s most expensive season ticket cost an eye-watering £2,013, whereas the cheapest season ticket at Bayern Munich cost just £67.

Meanwhile, the average cost of a matchday ticket in German is just £12, with England charging in excess of £30 on average for each ticket.

And that’s not to mention the fact you can drink beer in view of the match over in Germany.

You certainly can’t argue it’s the quality of football the fans are watching that causes the price of the tickets, either - just look at what happened when Arsenal took on Bayern last week.

But the Bundesliga giants are set to increase their ticket prices by €1.

But the reason isn’t to exploit their fans. It’s actually to help out a local club.

Amateur side FC Tuetonia from Munich saw their clubhouse completely destroyed in a fire before Christmas. The club have 30 teams but they are all unable to play any home matches due to the fire that caused approximately €250,000 euros worth of damage.

However, Bayern have realised how they can help and have decided they will help raise the money by charging an extra euro for a ticket to the ‘amateurderby’ between Bayern Munich II and 1860 Munich II.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern’s CEO, explained: "FC Teutonia is one of the most traditional clubs in Munich and is known for its intensive youth work.

"With this action, we want to show solidarity with the Munich amateurfing ball - club and fans. I hope that we can help the FC Teutonia with its 23 youth teams soon back in a club home.”

FC Teutonia president, Klaus Neuner, have also spoken out about Bayern’s brilliant gesture.

"We are overwhelmed by this news and thank FC Bayern Munich for initiating this great story," he said.

Bayern and their previous rescue acts

But this far from the first time Bayern have helped out a struggling club.

They’ve come to the rescue of 1860 Munich and FC St Pauli previously but the most notable example is when they aided Borussia Dortmund in 2004.

"It was a critical situation for Borussia Dortmund," Uli Hoeness, Bayern's president has said.

"When they couldn't even pay their salaries we thought we should help. I'm a big fan of tradition in sport and I think it was the right thing to do”.

Bayern have since proceeded to sign all of Dortmund’s star players since so, if FC Teutonia have any exciting young players coming through their ranks, it’s likely Bayern will snap them up.

But in all seriousness, we applaud Bayern for their brilliant gesture.

