Current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping often draws criticism from fans for ducking top contenders in the division.

The biggest example of that was when he defended his title against Dan Henderson, and the likes of Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman clearly weren’t too pleased about that and he's been called out in by numerous fighters.

DUCKING FIGHTERS?

Although Yoel Romero looks to be next in line for a shot at the crown – while Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza has also thrown his name into the mix – The Count has been discussing the possibility of a super fight with Georges St-Pierre.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The only reason this has been brought up once more is because GSP has officially re-signed with the UFC. It’s been speculated that he could move up to the middleweight division – and he hasn’t hidden his desire to fight the outspoken Englishman in the past.

However, the Lancastrian is only willing to defend his crown against the Canadian if he’s guaranteed a several million-dollar payday, something he believes he now deserves.

Article continues below

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said: “The only reason I’m saying Georges St-Pierre is because I know he wants to fight me, and I was offered a fight with him. That’s the only reason he’s in my mind.

FINANCIAL SECURITY

“If I wasn’t offered a fight with him [in 2016], I wouldn’t be thinking Georges St-Pierre.

“But that just got that carrot dangled in front of my face of a several-million-dollar payday. Call me stupid, but I want that f*****g carrot. I want that several million dollars in my bank account. I want it for my children’s sake, for my family, for when I’m retired so we can still live a good life.

“That’s why I’m doing it. Not because I’m trying to rob the UFC, or rob the fans of the number one contender, or do wrong to Yoel Romero. I want it for my family’s sake.

“So, in a perfect world, I fight Georges St-Pierre, I will beat Georges St-Pierre, I will not be injured in that fight with Georges because Georges never injures anybody in a fight.

“And then, I will do a quick turnaround, within six weeks I will fight Yoel Romero. That’s what he wants, that’s what he’ll get. I’ll guarantee you right now, hand on my heart.”

Even though somebody like Nick Diaz will continue to pop up as a potential opponent for GSP, you can be sure that Bisping won’t back down from his demands of wanting a hefty sum to make the fight happen.

Should UFC give Michael Bisping what he wants to fight Georges St-Pierre? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms