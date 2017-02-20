Amir Kahn reveals his pretty optimistic 2017 fight wish list

Amir Khan is one of those names in boxing where it is hard to know exactly where he stands.

Is he a box office draw? That's debatable. Is he of world title pedigree? He was a unified light-welterweight world champion. Has he beaten anybody of the very top-tier? Arguably, no.

Khan has lobbied for fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the past and has yet to get his wish.

And yet, he seems to carry himself like he is a massive name in the boxing industry.

So much so that he insists he would only fight Kell Brook for a 70-30 split.

Brook is the IBF welterweight champion, and to think that a champion would go into a defence with such a low command of the purse is almost ludicrous.

Unless Floyd Mayweather was the challenger. But Khan is no Money, and he seems to think the Brook fight "happens when I say."

However, he did reveal a host of names he will consider fighting in 2017, with Brooks name on it.

Lamont Peterson is an interesting one. He disposed of David Avanesyan on Saturday night for the WBA welterweight title and he owns a victory over Khan from back in 2011, albeit, via split decision.

The other three of Khan's losses have been spectacular knockouts, including his loss to Canelo Avarez last time out. Still, he appears determined to cut it at welterweight and targeting the likes of Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman and Miguel Cotto is a signal of intent.

Cotto is coming to the end of his career though and looks like he wants Juan Manuel Marquez and Alvarez as his final two fights, meaning once again, Khan may get passed over.

He should really take the Brook fight. That would do huge business in the UK and the victor would certainly go on to bigger and better things. But does Khan have the guts for that?

Special K has a title defence against the undefeated Errol Spence in May before that can happen.

