It's probably very rare that major developments in your life are caught live on camera.

Maybe when you found out you're going to have a child, get married, or maybe when you found out you're getting fired or suffering from a health scare.

For NBA stars, it's a little different.

With your life much more in the spotlight, occurrences like Sunday night (actually, early Monday morning) are much more likely.

DeMarcus Cousins, after spending his seven-year entire career so far with the Sacramento Kings, found out that he's likely being shipped out to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coincidentally, he was in New Orleans when he received the news, having just played in the All-Star Game.

Cousins, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo, is being dealt to New Orleans to be teamed with Anthony Davis, a fellow former Kentucky standout.

"Boogie" is reportedly being packaged with Omri Casspi for rookie Buddy Hield, the Pelicans first- and second-round picks in the 2017 draft, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

Cousins is a hard man to read, but it sure seems like he's at peace when he's apparently informed about news of the deal -- or maybe at the time rumored deal.

"It's amazing, man," Cousins says with a smile. "I enjoyed the city of New Orleans.

"I love it here in New Orleans."

That's a good first impression for a star that has been marred by off-court distractions that sometimes are related to his surly disposition.

Now, he's being teamed with a fellow member of Big Blue Nation, in what is now one of the most formidable duos in the league.

Apart, these two superstars are putting up huge numbers this year.

Cousins is averaging 27.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while Davis is getting 27.7 points and 12.0 rebounds.

Collectively, these two will be a load for teams to deal with.

As long as Boogie stays at peace, that is.