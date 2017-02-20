Hulk Hogan hasn't been seen in the WWE for almost two years, but several fans are still hopeful he could make a return to the company one day despite everything he has done.

Hogan hasn't been a part of the company since a sex tape was leaked showing him making racist remarks which resulted in WWE terminating his contract. He hasn't worked for the company since then, however, several major figures in the WWE have said they would love to see The Hulkster back one day.

It will be interesting to see how fans and superstars would react to a returning Hogan after everything that has happened, but in the meantime, the former WWE superstar has been making money through different means; creating one of the most random advertisements you'll see today.

The former WWE champion has starred in a commercial for a Dutch insurance company called Centraal Beheer where he helped a woman out who had her handbag stolen. You can watch the advert below.

The thief was stopped by Hogan, who then performed his iconic finishing moves on him, including his Atomic Leg Drop, but in true wrestling style, he stopped before making contact with the criminal in order not to injure him. The robber, however, ended up getting away with the handbag as everyone celebrated with The Hulkster.

It's a pretty random advert, and one you'll only find funny if you have a certain sense of humor.

As for Hogan, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has recently indicated that the WWE Hall of Famer could be making his return to the WWE sooner rather than later, leaving many to speculate he could be coming back at WrestleMania 33 later this year.

However, there will be disagreements as to whether or not to give The Hulkster a second chance. Several WWE superstars were happy with the company's handling of the sex tape situation when it first broke and their dismissal of Hogan. Many were pleased with the WWE's zero tolerance approach to racism.

If he does return, this will surely open the can of worms once more and cause a major discussion amongst the wrestling community, and there will be several people unhappy with the WWE's decision to bring him back.

Everyone should be given a chance to redeem themselves, so hopefully the WWE does bring back Hogan, but it's whether or not superstars and fans are prepared to believe his apology and pledge to change that will ultimately decide his future.

