Some Sutton United players get the opportunity to play against their Arsenal heroes in Monday’s FA Cup clash at Gander Green Lane.

The National League side will welcome the Gunners to their 3G pitch for their fifth round match as they attempt to pull off one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s history.

But some Sutton players will be forgiven for feeling slightly confused ahead of the clash.

Article continues below

That’s because a handful of them are big Arsenal fans with Craig Eastmond even spending time at the club as a youngster.

One of those Arsenal supporters is defender Simon Downer. At the age of 35, he probably thought his chance to play against his beloved club was over. However, he is now delighted to have the opportunity to share the pitch with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Article continues below

“It is amazing to be facing Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round," he told The Sun.

“I actually support Arsenal and have never played against them. I’ve always wanted to.

“I’m 35 now and coming towards the end of my career and never thought I would get that chance, so it is a dream coming true.”

But there are two types of Arsenal fans - the 'Wenger In' brigade and the 'Wenger Out’ brigade.

The French manager splits the Arsenal fanbase having been in charge of the north London club for more than 20 years. And, having not won the Premier League since 2004, there are plenty of fans that believe he should leave in the summer when his contract expires.

And it seems Downer is very much in the ‘Wenger Out’ brigade.

How do we know that? Well, because a couple of his old tweets have been discovered on Twitter.

The first one was sent in July last summer and reads: “You’re out with the boys, they’ve all pulled stunners and you’re left with the fat minger. That’s what it’s like being an Arsenal fans.”

We can only assume that Downer was frustrated by Wenger’s reluctance to spend money in the summer transfer window.

Then, the day after Paul Pogba had signed for Premier League rivals Manchester United, Downer posted a very explicit raant which said: “F***k Pogba, f*** Man U, f*** Mourinho but most of all f*** that mother f***er Arsene Wenger.”

Wow.

We wonder if he’ll be shaking hands with Wenger come the the end of the match or if he’ll be brave enough to tell him he’s a 'mother f***er.'

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms