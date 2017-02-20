There’s no denying just how popular Goldberg is with the WWE Universe.

It’s not just in his latest run either, as the Goldberg chants started way back when he was dominating in WCW, and even when he eventually jumped ship to WWE for one year.

POPULARITY

Even Vince McMahon probably wouldn’t have expected his current run to go down as successfully at has.

It’s been proven that he’s the most bankable star in the company right now, and it’s why the original plans of him losing to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series changed, and he’s sticking around for longer.

While he continues to enjoy success as he prepares to battle Kevin Owens and then The Beast Incarnate, one bad move during his WCW days could have changed the course of his career forever.

His name.

Sean Waltman – better known as X-Pac – was speaking on The Tomorrow Show and revealed that Goldberg originally wanted to use a different name when starting out in the business, and it’s wasn’t great.

He explained that he initially wanted to be called The Hybrid, only for Scott Hall to talk him out of it.

THE HYBRID

He said: “Goldberg first started, he come up to Scott…But he ran this idea by us about a name for himself.

“And he’s like, ‘What do you think of The Hybrid? I want to call myself The Hybrid.’

“And we’re like, ‘ehhh, The Hybrid, it’s kinda, eh, you know.’

“And he’s [Hall] like, ‘Why don’t you just use your name?’ And he goes, ‘My name’s Goldberg, that’s not cool.’ And he goes, ‘It is cool if you make it cool.’

“’If you’re cool, Goldberg’s cool.’ Sure enough.”

While a name change doesn’t seem like a major issue, it’s clear that even back then, 'The Hybrid' wouldn’t have been as marketable or as popular as Goldberg has turned out to be.

In fact, the chants from the crowd is a big part of why Goldberg is over, and there’s no way 'The Hybrid' chants would have the same, popular ring to it.

Looks like we have Scott Hall to thank for that.

