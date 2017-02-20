In prioritising a shift in their culture, did the Sacramento Kings neglect to acquire talent?

Hield is off to a slow start in his career. In his first 57 games of his career – with 37 starts – Hield is averaging 8.4 points on 39.2% shooting, with a net rating of -14 and a PER of 9.9. There are signs of a good career as a scorer there and a couple of good outings, but for the most part, Hield has struggled thus far. And while his high draft stock (and ridiculous collegiate efficiency) certainly strongly suggest there are much better things to come, Hield is not considered to have all that much upside, with an average physical profile and little offensive creativity. Comfort will come and greater production will come with it, but star or superstar potential will not just appear.

It could be argued that, given the relative dysfunction of the Pelicans thus far this year, and their lack of offensive options and creativity outside of the great Anthony Davis, Hield was never in the greatest spot to achieve much. But he is coming into the same sort of situation in Sacramento right now, if not worse. Hield is a shooter and shooting will translate, but with an upside of Voshon Lenard, this is not the ideal centrepiece for a generational talent like Cousins.

There are however the picks, which have some usage going forward, as well as some value. The Pelicans gave up picks with some immediacy, including both a first and a second round pick in the deal, both in the next 2017 draft. And with those picks as well as their own, Sacramento now has some good picks heading into the draft, which by all accounts should be a good one.

Prior to the Cousins deal, the status of its own pick was still uncertain – it technically is owed to the Chicago Bulls, but with top 10 protection, and if the pick landed within the top 10, a second round pick would be conveyed instead. Having lost their only star talent, this will now almost certainly be the case, thereby allowing them to keep their first rounder. And while Philadelphia has the right to swap this pick with its own, its own pick will also be almost certainly in the top 10. Thereby, with this deal, the Kings pretty much guarantee themselves as having two top ten picks this year, plus the aforementioned second round pick acquired in the Cousins deal, initially from Philadelphia, that should land in the 30s.

However, that is pretty much all they have. A look at the Kings roster finds mostly a list of role players who have no roles to play. The other starters on the team had been Kosta Koufous, Darren Collison, Rudy Gay, and any one from an assortment of off-guard candidates (Arron Afflalo, Ben McLemore, Garrett Temple, Ty Lawson). None of those veterans move the needle at all. Gay should now be on notice that he is likely to be traded very soon, but then, he should already have been on this notice anyway. They all should. The store is open for business to anyone willing to buy.

In terms of youth, there is little of note. McLemore has flamed out – given plenty of opportunity over four years, he is at best a streaky catch-and-shooter with huge limitations inside the arc. Behind him on the depth chart, Malachi Richardson has barely had a chance to play thus far – with Hield now in the fold, as well as the useful Galloway and a possible redux from Evans, those chances will be no easier to find.

Up front, Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis have played only 70 minutes in their NBA careers combined, and while this deal (and the significant balancing of the depth chart it provides) will finally give them an opportunity to play a bit more, they will still have to do so alongside Koufos (a good role player but one caught out somewhat by the small ball revolution that he absolutely does not fit) and Willie Cauley-Stein (who, after a good rookie campaign, is struggling with physical play, fouling much more often, and has gone back to the small-forward rebounding numbers of his college career). All other youth can only be found in the form of as-yet-unselected draft picks.

Prior to the deal, the Kings had Cousins and a whole bunch of not much. They still have the not much. But now they no longer have Cousins.