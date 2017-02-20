Anthony Davis is finally getting some much needed help in New Orleans, and the Pelicans superstar capped off an amazing All-Star weekend with every reason to have a smile across his face.

The blockbuster trade that sent fellow Kentucky Wildcat big man DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans rocked the NBA days before the trade deadline.

Davis' reaction upon hearing about the trade, moments after being crowned the NBA-All Star game Most Valuable Player while also breaking Wilt Chamberlain's scoring record, is perfect.

"This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis told Jeff Goodman of ESPN after news of the Cousins trade broke.

"All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn't get better than this."

The Pelicans have two of the best frontcourt players in the NBA, finally landing a star to pair with Davis after years of failing to build a respectable team around him.

Davis has seen the playoffs just one of his five seasons since being drafted first-overall by the Pelicans in 2012. There's no guarantee that changes this season — New Orleans is currently in 11th in the Western Conference with a 23-34 record — but it is a huge first step.

It is made even sweeter by the fact that New Orleans didn't give up any premium players in return, using 23-year-old rookie Buddy Hield as the centerpiece of the trade. The Pelicans didn't even have to give up an unprotected first-round pick to pull off what looks like a heist.

Hield is a promising talent, but he's also only three years younger than Cousins and nowhere near the All-Star's caliber. Cousins has actually connected on more three-pointers this season than Hield, who was hailed as a sharpshooter coming out of college:

Adding a player averaging 27.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for next to no cost? It really might not get better than that for Davis and the Pelicans.