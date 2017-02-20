To play for Real Madrid a footballer needs not only to have quality and skill but also an ability to cope with the pressure and demands of pulling on the famous white shirt.

It would be no good for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to have world-class capabilities but melt under the pressure of performing in front of Los Blancos' huge support.

Real's fans have huge expectations and a single bad performance can be heavily scrutinised. So the need for players to be in peak form week in, week out is vital.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But all players are human; even the most talented of individuals can take a bit of time to get used to something new, or odd - as was the case for Real midfielder Toni Kroos recently.

Over the weekend, a German television programme welcomed the German international onto the show in order to showcase some of his skills against a 14-year-old boy.

Article continues below

Of course, on paper that seemed like it would be a routine appearance for the 27-year-old, but what Kroos was asked to do was something he most likely had never attempted before during his 10-year professional career so far.

While the boy was appropriately dressed in a t-shirt, shorts and trainers, Kroos was more casually dressed - although, that would not have made for an acceptable excuse from the World Cup winner in the aftermath of the event.

Kick-up challenge

Both were tasked with doing kick-ups while walking backwards up a flight of 20 stairs, without dropping the ball, and timed to see who could complete it in the fastest time.

The 14-year-old went first and immediately set the bar high for the onlooking Kroos, who showed the expression of someone wondering what he had got himself in to.

Taking a single touch with each foot on each step, the kid recorded an impressive time of 22.7 seconds, while Kroos took as long as 39 seconds before losing control of the ball on the 16th step.

But as is the case with any true pro, went it came to Kroos' second attempt, the German was much improved - recording a time of 32.1 seconds to reach the top step, while the young kid proved that he was no fluke by recording a time one second longer than his previous result.

Kroos beaten by teenage opponent

However, despite Kroos knocking exactly 11 seconds off his time to record a personal best, his teenage opponent set an impressive time of just 21.1 seconds.

Both certainly improved as the challenge went on, but the Real Madrid star will certainly not be running back to the Santiago Bernabeu to shout about the time he got beaten at a skills challenge by a 14-year-old!

Not that Kroos will truly care, as he and his Los Blancos teammates continue to go from strength to strength on the pitch, as Zinedine Zidane's men boast a one-point lead over bitter rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga with two games in hand.

Finally, it seems the league title could potentially be returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2012.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms