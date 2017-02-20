Official online NBA destination in the UK

DeMarcus Cousins.

Even NBA 2K17 knows Sacramento made a bad deal with Boogie Cousins

The early returns are not good for the Sacramento Kings front office on the apparent trade of DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The usually disgruntled Cousins has been involved in trade rumors for years, with several packages being floated in the media for the superstar.

The return that they received from New Orleans is largely being ridiculed by media members -- and a video game.

Bryan Wiedey, a popular gaming analyst on social media, put the trade into effect in NBA 2K17 and the game came up with the same conclusion that the rest of us are having.

The Kings got fleeced.

Cousins, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo, is being dealt to New Orleans to be teamed with Anthony Davis, a fellow former Kentucky standout.

"Boogie" is reportedly being packaged with Omri Casspi for rookie Buddy Hield, the Pelicans first- and second-round picks in the 2017 draft, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

"DeMarcus Cousins is someone we consider untouchable," said fictional Sacramento GM Ryan Trust, after the trade is proposed in the video game. "The only way I accept a trade for him is if I'm blown away and this one doesn't do that."

Preach on, Mr. Trust.

Team USA Showcase

Apparently, Mr. Divac (as in, Kings actual general manager and vice president of basketball operations Vlade Divac), felt differently.

Maybe he sees in Hield, going through a mostly disappointing rookie season in New Orleans, a future star to pair alongside whoever they select in the upcoming draft. Evans, who started his career in Sacramento, is a free agent after this season but could return in the offseason. Galloway has a player option for next season, and should decline the $5.4 million to test the open market.

That's potentially a lot of cap space, but who would want to come play in Sacramento?

The first-round pick for this summer is likely to change hands, as New Orleans reportedly only has top-three protection. The Pelicans are currently ninth in the draft order, and should move later in the draft with the win-loss improvement Cousins should bring.

Plain and simple, this is just not enough of a return for Sacramento to part with a franchise player.

Even the video game world agrees.

