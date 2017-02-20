If Arsenal's trip to Sutton United wasn't intriguing enough before the weekend, the draw for the quarter-finals has just raised the stakes even higher for the non-league minnows.

The winner of Monday night's clash will go on to face National League table toppers Lincoln City for a spot at Wembley in the semi-finals - the magic of the FA Cup is truly alive and kicking.

Much has been made of the facilities Arsenal's stars will have to contend with at Gander Green Lane before, during and after the game tonight.

Article continues below

The cramped dressing rooms, 3G pitch and lukewarm showers are all likely to be a big shock to the system for Arsene Wenger's men when they arrive on the scene.

The pampered Premier League stars are in for a rude awakening on what football is like at non-league level and it may even play a big factor on how the game pans out.

Article continues below

It's safe to say that the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won't have their creature comforts that most professionals would consider a minimum requirement.

And just in case the Gunners didn't already feel a thousand miles away from the luxury of the Emirates, their hosts on Monday have also banned them from using chewing gum at their ground.

According to Goal, none of Arsenal's players will be allowed with the popular confectionary on Sutton's 3G pitch.

Apparently, the ban has been issued because 'it gets stuck into the ground and is very difficult to get out'.

That means there will be no cocky displays of chewing gum keepy-ups pre-kick-off - a growing trend among Premier League stars.

One cardinal chewer who seemingly won't be affected by the ban is Mesut Ozil, though.

The German midfielder posted images from within a plane on his official Snapchat account earlier today, suggesting he is not in the squad travelling to Gander Green Lane and may have even been granted extra time off.

Ozil came in for severe criticism during Arsenal's heavy loss to Bayern Munich last week and it doesn't look like Wenger is prepared to risk the World Cup winner against Sutton.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms