Since making her debut on the main roster almost two years ago, Sasha Banks has developed into one of the biggest superstars in the women's division.

The way she has managed to win over the WWE universe with her 'The Boss' gimmick, has allowed her to become one of the most recognizable names in the division, and also a three-time Raw Women's champion.

However, it appears as though a major company could be trying to take advantage of Bank's gimmick success in the WWE through their own advertisement campaigns.

On her Twitter account, Banks sent out a picture of the cosmetics company Maybelline advertisement campaign on a make-up stand which featured a woman wearing a Boss knuckle ring, just like she does.

Judging by her tweet, The Boss was not happy about it and is looking for help to settle the situation through famous TV personalities Judge Judy and Dr. Phil, as she said: "What the gimmick infringement is this @Maybelline ????? @JudgeJudy @DrPhil"

How far down the legal road this situation will go remains to be seen, but if it is to be taken seriously, Banks definitely has a case here!

As for The Boss at WrestleMania 33, it is speculated that she could be involved alongside current Raw Women's champion Bayley, Charlotte, and Nia Jax in a fatal four-way for the Raw Women's title.

Some WWE fans aren't happy about this as it could potentially mean there will be no one on one match for any of the Women's championship - Raw or SmackDown Live - at WrestleMania. Currently, it is rumored the SmackDown Live Women's title match could also involve more than one female superstar against the current champion, Naomi.

It is also speculated that following WrestleMania, the WWE could be looking to turn Banks heel, and begin a storyline with Bayley which will conclude with the two facing each other inside the ring for the Raw Women's championship at SummerSlam later this year.

