Ashley Young.

Ashley Young explains why he helped a pitch invader at Blackburn

Pitch invaders can often provide some comic relief when they appear, though they're usually opportunistic fans looking to lead the stewards on a merry dance before getting close to their favourite players.

However, when Manchester United visited Blackburn for their FA Cup fifth round tie, there was a different kind of visitor to the field of play.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic cancelled out Danny Graham's opener to send the Red Devils through to the next round to take on Chelsea.

When Zlatan converted Paul Pogba's pass for United's winner, it sparked wild scenes in the stands, with one young fan spilling over and joining the players in their celebrations.

The boy slipped and fell on the wet pitch, but Young was on hand to pick him up and take him back to the stands before rejoining his teammates.

Young, 31, took to Twitter after the game to explain why he had extended a helping hand to the lad, and his reason was actually rather heartwarming.

"My fatherly instincts took over, saw him fall over flat on his back, had to help him back to the fans," he said.

The former England international grabbed his rare start with both hands on Sunday and used it to show that he can still be an effective member of Jose Mourinho's squad.

So far this season he has made just five appearances in the Premier League, with only two of those games being from the start.

But he featured for the full 90 minutes, and even if he hasn't given Mourinho something to think about for the second half of the campaign, he will at least have alerted any potential interested parties that he can still put in a performance.

