Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Giant players.

YouTuber hacks FIFA 17 to turn all players into giants

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are plenty of gamers in the world that are simply addicted to FIFA 17.

Thousands of us play the game on a daily basis and absolutely love it. But sometimes we can get a little bored of it.

It leads to Youtubers experimenting with the game in order to try new things.

Article continues below

And popular Youtube user Finch has taken things to a whole new level.

Finch, who has almost half a million subscribers on YouTube, has somehow hacked the game to make all the players giants.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The Rock's intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW - potential return?

The Rock's intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW - potential return?

Twitter reacts to what Leo Messi did after scoring Barça's winner v Leganes

Twitter reacts to what Leo Messi did after scoring Barça's winner v Leganes

Matuidi reveals what Iniesta said when Verratti got injured during PSG v Barca

Matuidi reveals what Iniesta said when Verratti got injured during PSG v Barca

Unfortunately, he doesn’t exactly explain how to do it but we’d love to know.

After assembling his Ultimate Team, which boats the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Neymar, he goes to play a friendly match.

The first thing you notice is at the kit section screen when you can’t even see above the players’ legs.

p1b9e991e43i9k5ugmol9l1i7hf.jpg

Then, when the match starts, you can see just how big the players really are.

The ball has remained the same size and it looks as though they’re playing a golf ball and the referee is in serious danger of getting trampled on as he remains small.

p1b9e9f71lpa41g9m19qr1fu41grjh.jpg

Then, when the match kicks off, the fun begins.

The instantly realise that they can’t dribble properly - not to mention that half of their legs are missing.

And what happens is just absolute carnage.

Enjoy:

Yes, it’s strange. Yes,it’s weird. But it’s also pretty hilarious.

We're fully in support of any YouTubers that want to do silly experiments like this.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
EA SPORTS FIFA
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
Football
Premier League
Barcelona
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again