There are plenty of gamers in the world that are simply addicted to FIFA 17.

Thousands of us play the game on a daily basis and absolutely love it. But sometimes we can get a little bored of it.

It leads to Youtubers experimenting with the game in order to try new things.

And popular Youtube user Finch has taken things to a whole new level.

Finch, who has almost half a million subscribers on YouTube, has somehow hacked the game to make all the players giants.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t exactly explain how to do it but we’d love to know.

After assembling his Ultimate Team, which boats the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Neymar, he goes to play a friendly match.

The first thing you notice is at the kit section screen when you can’t even see above the players’ legs.

Then, when the match starts, you can see just how big the players really are.

The ball has remained the same size and it looks as though they’re playing a golf ball and the referee is in serious danger of getting trampled on as he remains small.

Then, when the match kicks off, the fun begins.

The instantly realise that they can’t dribble properly - not to mention that half of their legs are missing.

And what happens is just absolute carnage.

Enjoy:

Yes, it’s strange. Yes,it’s weird. But it’s also pretty hilarious.

We're fully in support of any YouTubers that want to do silly experiments like this.

