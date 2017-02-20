Regardless of your thoughts on him, Brock Lesnar is now amongst the elite group of stars in the WWE when it comes to how much they’re all paid.

You won’t find him receiving an average salary, even though there are some stars in the WWE that are far better wrestlers than he is.

STAR ATTRACTION

He’s a star attraction, and fans pay good money to see him in action – even if it’s only for a short while.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed the surprising figure WWE paid Lesnar in 2016.

He’s claiming that The Beast Incarnate received a staggering $11 million from the WWE, and although it’s easy to say that being an elite star in the company means he’s entitled to that amount, it comes as more of a surprise when you consider how much action he was involved in that year.

While that figure tells you just how highly regarded he is in the WWE, Lesnar actually only competed in six televised matches throughout the entire year.

$11 MILLION

And before you claim he’s paid a lot for his work at house shows as well, he was only featured in five – and we all know how long those last.

His year kicked off with a nine-minute and 51-second stint in the Royal Rumble, until he was eliminated by The Wyatt Family.

He and Dean Ambrose lost out to Roman Reigns in a triple threat at Fastlane last year, in a contest lasting 17 minutes and 38 seconds, and followed that up with his underwhelming WrestleMania 32 match against The Lunatic Fringe which only lasted 12 minutes and 50 seconds.

He was then in action at SummerSlam, when he destroyed Randy Orton inside 12 minutes and his final outing is the unforgettable night at Survivor Series where it took Goldberg one minute and 25 seconds to embarrass The Beast.

WORTH IT?

In the whole of 2016, Lesnar was featured in 55 minutes and 89 seconds worth of in-ring, televised action.

The main question is whether Lesnar is even worth that much now, especially since the main competition is now out of the way in the form of the UFC, as Lesnar announced his retirement from the sport.

There are guys on the roster that are arguably better in-ring athletes than him, and are on the road for longer than he is – and they’re probably looking at that hefty sum in envy.

2017 has got off to a similar start as well, as he only lasted less than five minutes in the Royal Rumble this year, and is going to meet Goldberg one more time at WrestleMania, and that probably won’t go on for too long either.

Is Brock Lesnar worth the amount of money WWE are paying him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

