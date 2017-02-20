Fans have eagerly been awaiting the WWE return of Finn Balor since it was rumored he would be an entrant in the Royal Rumble. That day has come and gone, though, and The Demon King is yet to make a comeback to the ring.

Balor has been out of action since injuring his shoulder during a match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. As he has been out for so long, the speculation surrounding who he could be facing at WrestleMania 33 later this year is thin, as it is unclear if he will be able to compete at the event at all.

In the meantime, The Demon King has been keeping his fans occupied with Instagram posts, but one of his most recent photos may have accidentally started WrestleMania match hype for him against a certain WWE icon.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Last week, Balor posted some fan art onto his Instagram account featuring himself dressed up as The Demon King, and The Undertaker in his demonic pose.

This caused an uproar in response for the WWE to book this match, with fans replying to the post with comments such as: "This was the matchup I wanted to see in Wrestlemania last year, generational matchup," as well as: "The Undertaker's last match should be against Demon Bálor."

Article continues below

One fan even requested for WCW icon Sting to come out of retirement and make this match a triple threat, but unfortunately, that is just as unlikely to happen as a match between The Demon King and The Deadman as both are on very different paths entering WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker is rumored to be involved in a storyline soon with Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog was the one who eliminated him at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It is believed that The Phenom will make an appearance at Fastlane to cost Reigns his match against Braun Strowman to hype up their feud further.

As for Balor, if he is able to compete, there is speculation he could face Triple H at WrestleMania 33, and replace Seth Rollins if he is unable to recover from his knee injury in time. That all depends on if The Demon King himself, though, is able to make the show too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms