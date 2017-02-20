Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

On the face of it, David Haye’s and Tony Bellew’s preparations for their fight on March 4 couldn’t be more different.

Haye has been seen chilling on a yacht in Miami and attending fashion shows in the United States.

But all we’ve heard from Bellew’s corner is just how hard he’s working.

Article continues below

The Liverpudlian has been training in Rotherham - a location not quite as glamorous as Miami.

And after Haye claimed he was in a “happy, positive place” upon his return to Britain ahead of the bout, Bellew has revealed that he hasn’t had quite as much fun in the build-up.

Article continues below

"Last week was an absolutely horrendous week," Bellew told Sky Sports. "If I put it into comparison to his, what I heard him saying: 'I love this camp, it's been absolutely fantastic. I wish I could stay for longer and the camp could just keep going on and on.’

"Well, I'll be honest, my camp has been horrible, horrendous. I have killed myself in the gym, time and time again. I've had about four heart attacks. I died on the treadmill on Saturday.

Boxing at Echo Arena

"I've mixed sparring partners up. I've done tons upon tons of rounds with big, heavy lumps who are trying to take my head off. I hate camp, but it's all going to pay off when I hit you in that ridiculous haircut on March 4.”

As mentioned, Haye was seen attending a fashion show last weekend and was pictured alongside a couple of celebrities. However, Bellew has rejected the idea that Haye has any high-profile friends.

"I think he's lost. I just think he lives in a dream world," said Bellew. "Come on, let's be honest, is Dizzee Rascal really his friend? Does he really know Jeremy Piven and Jamie Foxx? Could they give two hoots about him? No.

"I don't need celebrity friends, I don't need new friends. I am what I am. I'm just a normal fellow who gets punched in the face for a living and gets punched really hard at times as well.

"But you know what, I'm alright at punching them back.”

It’s just another jibe by Bellew as the pair continue to trade verbal blows before they trade punches when they step into the ring at the O2.

If the pre-fight mind games are anything to go by, Haye vs Bellew on March 4 is going to be an epic fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

